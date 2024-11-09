Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Unveils Moon Knight During D23 Brazil

Marvel Rivals have revealed the latest addition to the roster as Moon Knight arrives with all of his mercenary god-like powers at launch

Article Summary Moon Knight joins Marvel Rivals, showcased at D23 Brazil, debuting December 6, 2024.

New gameplay trailer reveals Moon Knight's modified combat and god-like powers.

Marc Spector's costume blends Egyptian mythology with tech armor for a striking look.

Moon Knight wields cosmic power, summoning Khonshu's arms to overpower foes.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games have revealed a new character coming to the Marvel Rivals roster, as Moon Knight was unveiled during D23 Brazil this weekend. The team has taken a different approach to the character from the comics, as he retains some aspects of the character; they have modified his combat and abilities to fit within the game. But don't worry, he's still crazy and talking to a god that no one else can hear, so that's all fine. We have more information about the character for you here, as well as a quick gameplay trailer shown off at the event today, as the game will be released on December 6, 2024.

Marvel Rivals – Moon Knight

Mercenary Marc Spector was given a second chance at life when he became the avatar of the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu. As Moon Knight, he doles out righteous vengeance, locked in a never-ending battle with both the criminals on the streets and the voices in his head. In Marvel Rivals, Moon Knight wields supernatural powers bestowed by Khonshu to vanquish his foes. When crafting Moon Knight's in-game persona, the development team incorporated a color scheme of white and black, drawing from the rich tapestry of ancient Egyptian mythology linked with Khonshu, and added "Egyptian Faience" material to his costume design, infusing Moon Knight's appearance with a mystical and exotic allure.

Departing from the traditional form-fitting suit seen in the comics, the team integrated technological components and rugged armor motifs into the character's design. This enhances the visual impact while aligning with the game's aesthetic, allowing Moon Knight's aggressive combat style to seamlessly intertwine with the gameplay. Moon Knight can summon a portal above the battlefield, connecting him to the cosmos and summoning the formidable and enigmatic arms of Khonshu, rendering his enemies defenseless.

