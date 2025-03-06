Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley, Video Games | Tagged: Scopely, Stumble Guys

Looney Tunes Returns To Stumble Guys For a New Event

The iconic cartoon characters from Looney Tunes have returned to Stumble Guys for another event, bringing a new map, costumes, and more

Article Summary Looney Tunes comeback in Stumble Guys with a new action-packed event.

Discover the Stumblewood level with a Cowboys vs. Ninjas theme.

Face off in the chaotic Factory Fiasco ACME-themed map.

Choose a side and battle in a first-ever combined shooter mode.

Scopely has launched a new event for Stumble Guys today, as they are working with Warner Bros. to bring the Looney Tunes back to the game. The team is essentially doing a Cowboys vs. Ninja theme for this one, as you'll head to a new level called Stumblewood, an action map set on Stumblewood Studios. Here, the filming of these new movies has gone "off the rails," as you'll pick one side and fight the other. The team has also added an all-new ACME-themed elimination map filled with popular items from the cartoon called Factory Fiasco. We have more details for you below and the latest trailer showing off the characters and events above, as you can play the event right now when you update the game.

Looney Tunes x Stumble Guys – Part 2

The high-flying fun of "Cowboys & Ninjas" doesn't stop there, as a few familiar friends have joined the fight: the Looney Tunes crew are back and zanier than ever. This season has all-new Looney Tunes content, including an Acme-themed elimination map, "Factory Fiasco." In this chaotic new mode, players are placed on a conveyor belt inside an Acme factory, dodging unpredictable obstacles and outwitting opponents to be the last ones standing. Additionally, players will uncover six new cowboy and ninja-themed Looney Tunes Stumblers, a brand-new victory animation, and an exclusive emote.

The Stumble Guys community will be challenged to choose a side in an age-old standoff—pitting quick-drawing cowboys against swift-striking ninjas. Players must work together to battle for control of a visually stunning world while navigating colliding studio props, trailers, and, of course, a speeding train adding to the mayhem. With multiple ways to blast the competition and a handy-dandy dodge mechanic, this first-ever combined shooter and team mode is bound to be a showdown for the ages!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!