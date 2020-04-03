Annapurna Interactive Announces Release Date For "If Found"

Annapurna Interactive announced this week that they will be releasing their upcoming interactive visual novel game If Found next month on May 19th, 2020. The game was developed by Dublin-based independent studio DREAMFEEL and was directed by writer and game maker Llaura McGee. It features hand-drawn art by Liadh Young, and a soundtrack by 2mello, Eli Rainsberry, and other Irish artists. According to the devs, the game will be available for iOS on the App Store for $5, as well as for PC and Mac via Steam for $13. Here's a little more info on the game from the company.

If Found is a powerful and optimistic exploration of family, friendship, isolation, and connection. In the game, players read through and erase the diary of Kasio, a young queer woman returning to her family home on Achill Island in the west of Ireland. Players will relive Kasio's experiences and see the moments both happy and painful that make up the month of December 1993. Everything leads to the night of December 31st when a black hole will destroy the entire world. Where did it come from? Is there any way to stop it? The answers are here, waiting to be discovered.

We had a chance to try the game out back at PAX West 2019 and had a blast doing do. The game has a weird way of drawing you in with the visuals being told throughout the story. Of all the games Annapurna Interactive has been publishing as of late, this is by far one of the more ambitious. Primarily because of the way it interacts with the player and how they have to do a bit of problem-solving while being invested in the story. You can check out the date announcement trailer below as we all patiently wait for this to come out next month.