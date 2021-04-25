Annapurna Interactive & Blendo Games Will Release Skin Deep

Annapurna Interactive announced this week they have partnered with Blendo Games to release their upcoming game Skin Deep. If you're not entirely familiar with this game, this is an immersive first-person shooter in which you will out in space aboard a ship essentially just shooting up people and having weird sandbox-like fun in the middle of space. To be very honest we've read over this thing a couple of times and even we don't know what this game is supposed to be. We can't tell if you're going around shooting and sabotaging with a purpose of it it's just to mess with people. Nothing about this game makes a lick of sense at the moment, and we're hoping the artwork, as you can see from the ship design below, gets some kind of a spit polish before it comes out. You can read a bit more about the game below and check out the latest trailer, and see if you can make any sense out of it.

Skin Deep is an immersive first-person shooter. We got sneezing. We got things getting stuck in your feet. Stalk through a vast non-linear starship and sneak, subvert, and sabotage to survive in this stellar sandbox. You're outnumbered, outgunned, and have no shoes. When insurance corporations want to keep valuables safe, they freeze you and stow you onto their cargo starships. And when space pirates board the starship and trip the silent alarm, you unthaw, take a deep breath, and handle the situation. "Blendo is known for creating games that have compelling stories and great gameplay, and that's exactly what drew us to work with Brendon," said Annapurna Interactive President Nathan Gary. "Skin Deep embodies all that and more. We're truly blown away by their artistry and can't wait to get it out in the world for everyone to play."