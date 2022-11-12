Pokémon TCG Reveals Missing Crown Zenith Product: Pikachu VMAX Box

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the missing Crown Zenith product: The Pikachu VMAX Special Collection. This box will include five Crown Zenith booster packs, one etched promo card and one oversize promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX and one foil promo card featuring Pikachu V. These are both brand-new Black Star Promos that Japanese collectors may reference from earlier reveals.

A year ago, I questioned in a Bleeding Cool piece if the Pokémon TCG Pikachu and Eevee CoroCoro promos will ever come to the United States… and that is exactly what these Pikachu cards are.

I wrote:

Two new Japanese Pokémon TCG promos have been revealed. These promo cards feature two of the franchise's most iconic Pokémon, Pikachu and Eevee, illustrated in a painterly style which is quite unusual for the Pokémon-V style of card which normally gets a more sleek, 3D style. Personally, I think these cards are gorgeous. These are part of Japan's upcoming Start Deck 100 line of products which will see the release of 100 different Pokémon TCG decks, some of them with new cards. The deck with these cards will be a special CoroCoro-exclusive variant which will essentially be a 101st deck in the series. Now, the release of these cards brings up the question… when will these be released in English?

Well, here is our answer, and it's thankfully a resounding "yes."

It is also believed that the Eevee card used as a CoroCoro promo in Japan will be released in the actual numbered Crown Zenith set.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023:

Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Collection: This includes metal cards of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. It will also have fifteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs and will retail for $99.99. You can find this product in GameStop locations on December 16th.

This includes metal cards of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. It will also have fifteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs and will retail for $99.99. You can find this product in GameStop locations on December 16th. Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box (available January 20, 2023): Includes 10 Crown Zenith booster packs, one special art card featuring Lucario VSTAR, and various gameplay accessories.

Includes 10 Crown Zenith booster packs, one special art card featuring Lucario VSTAR, and various gameplay accessories. Crown Zenith Collection—Regieleki V or Regidrago V (available January 20, 2023): Includes four Crown Zenith booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Regieleki V or Regidrago V and one non-V foil promo card

Includes four Crown Zenith booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Regieleki V or Regidrago V and one non-V foil promo card Crown Zenith Mini Tins (available February 17, 2023): Includes two Crown Zenith booster packs and one sticker sheet

Includes two Crown Zenith booster packs and one sticker sheet Crown Zenith Tins (available March 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full-art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full-art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin

Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves