Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition Collection Hits Switch

Do you love games from Annapurna Interactive? The company worked with iam8bit to release the Deluxe Limited Edition Collection for Switch.

Annapurna Interactive and iam8bit have come together to release the Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition Collection for the Nintendo Switch. The two are only releasing 2,500 copies of this collection, but what a collection it is as you get an exclusive hardcover cloth-bound art book, a beautifully designed premium slipcase, and a special cartridge case to protect your Switch and experience these games on the go. As for what's inside, you're getting Donut County, Gorogoa, Hindsight, I Am Dead, If Found…, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Neon White, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Solar Ash, The Artful Escape, The Pathless, and What Remains of Edith Finch. Some of these titles are making their physical debut. The collection is selling for $200 and will ship in late 2023.

"Since the release of What Remains of Edith Finch in 2017, Annapurna Interactive has rhythmically — game after game — nurtured visionary, creator-driven experiences. Each title is wholly unique, yet when viewed from the macro, as a family of games, the impeccable curation and producorial pedigree of Annapurna becomes clear. We at iam8bit immensely appreciate what our friends at Annapurna have done to elevate gaming, so we partnered with them to produce this one-of-a-kind anthology. Introducing the Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition Collection — a first-of-its-kind release featuring a whopping 12 games neatly packed onto a single Switch cart. Just pop it in and watch each title, including four previously unreleased physical games, flood your dashboard."

"This collection is more than just the games, though. In addition to the ultra-premium packaging, we've also included a foreword from Annapurna Interactive founder Nathan Gary, as well as an art booklet featuring exclusive statements from each game's creative visionaries. And because the legacy of Annapurna Interactive is so directly intertwined with the history of the Nintendo Switch, we knew this collection needed something extra special to bring it all together. That's why we've included an Exclusive & Luxurious Annapurna Interactive Console & Cartridge Case. Prepare to feel safe, secure, and fashionable as you take your console on the go. You won't find these anywhere else! Countless, coveted accolades decorate this ensemble of amazing games, and this Nintendo Switch box set celebrates the eclectic and innovative nature of each of its twelve included titles. This elegant, custom-designed package is as premium as it gets — a definitive limited edition, so don't miss out!"

