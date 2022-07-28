Annapurna Interactive Reveals Multiple Games & Updates In New Stream

This afternoon, Annapurna Interactive dropped multiple updates and new game announcements during their 2022 Interactive Showcase. The stream revealed several new titles, including Hindsight, Flock, Bounty Star, and The Lost Wild, as well as a teaser for a new game from Uvula & Keita Takahashi, but they didn't give it a name. The team also revealed several new developer partnerships with companies like Yarn Owl, which is a new studio based in Austin, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. As well as Third Shift, a German studio working on their debut single-player road trip adventure game called Forever Ago. There's also a renewed partnership with Cardboard Computer, the minds being Kentucky Route Zero, and DREAMFEEL, the studio that created If Found… We have the rundown of everything shown today by the publisher as well as the full showcase down below.

Hindsight: From Joel McDonald, the creator of Prune, Hindsight is a narrative exploration game launching August 4th, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, Steam and iOS. The game spans the entirety of a woman's life, from birth to present day, as she tries to make sense of it all. Hindsight asks you to slow down and pay attention to the little things left behind.

Bounty Star: Bounty Star is an over-the-shoulder 3D action game launching into Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The game was developed by DINOGOD and combines mech combat and customization with farming and base building. Play as a broken but powerful ex-soldier named Clementine McKinney, a war veteran, talented fighter, and expert mech pilot.

Flock: Flock is a multiplayer co-op game by Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg, who previously worked together on Hohokum and I Am Dead. Flock is about the joy of flight and collecting adorable flying creatures with your friends. Launching into Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam, players will soar through beautiful landscapes and seek out rare and elusive creatures to add to their flock.

The Lost Wild: The Lost Wild is a survival horror adventure game, developed by Great Ape Games, about overcoming nature's most formidable forms of life – Dinosaurs. You are stranded in a violent primal world and survival depends on mastering its rhythms and anticipating its dangers. A mysterious voice on the radio seems to offer a glimmer of hope. With their help, make your way through the facilities and piece together the story of how this came to be. Coming to Steam with consoles to be announced.

Thirsty Suitors: From Outerloop Games comes Thirsty Suitors, a game about culture, relationships, family pressures, and expressing oneself. Thirsty Suitors is launching into Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, as well as Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2023. Check out the new gameplay video here and download the Tribeca Games Award-winning demo on Steam now.

Hohokum: Hohokum is now available from Annapurna Interactive on Steam.

What Remains of Edith Finch: What Remains of Edith Finch is now available natively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 4k60. Players who already own the game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will receive this version for free.

Outer Wilds: Outer Wilds will launch on on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S native ports on September 15, 2022 and on Nintendo Switch at a later date. Players who already own the game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will receive this version for free.

The Pathless: The Pathless will launch on Xbox and Switch this winter.

Maquette: Maquette will launch on Xbox, Game Pass, and Switch this winter.

Solar Ash: Solar Ash will launch on Steam on December 6, 2022 and on Xbox Game Pass this winter.