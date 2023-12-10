Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Majin Vegeta

Did Vegeta turn Super Saiyan 2 through training or when he was turned into Majin Vegeta? Dragon Ball Super Card Game brings up old questions.

Article Summary New Dragon Ball Super Card Game set spotlights Future Trunks and Saiyan Sagas.

Zenkai Series expansion introduces the fifth God Rare, Ultra Instinct Goku.

Majin Vegeta's SS2 transformation debate settled in recent card release.

Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Final Attack card ignites fan theories.

Bandai has now released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Ultra Instinct Goku. This is the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which is the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses. The focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at more promo cards that came out with the newly released Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Final Attack depicts Majin Vegeta in his Super Saiyan 2 form. It features both a standard promo card as well as the Winner card that can only be pulled from Winner Packs. Some fans believe that Vegeta never went Super Saiyan 2 until he was taken over and given a Majin power boost by Babidi. Others believe that Vegeta went Super Saiyan 2 during training after the Cell Games. The latter theory is correct and was confirmed by official Dragon Ball publications. While Vegeta did receive a massive power boost when he became Majin Vegeta, he'd already surpassed Gohan's power from the Cell Games.

