Annapurna Interactive Reveals New Adventure Title Open Roads

Annapurna Interactive and Fullbright revealed their next upcoming game with the narrative adventure title Open Roads. The company dropped the debut trailer during The Game Awards 2020 last week, showing off what is essentially an introduction to the story featuring the voice talents of Kaitlyn Dever and Keri Russell. The game will take you on a journey as mother and daughter try to retrace the mysterious findings of their departed grandmother, which involves a man they never knew and some kind of robbery. What secrets will they uncover together? The game is set to launch sometime in 2021 for both PC and console, though the finer details haven't been set yet. For now, we have the synopsis for you along with the trailer for the game for you to enjoy.

In Open Roads, players will experience the story as 16-year-old Tess Devine, on a road trip with her mother, Opal, to discover what has been left behind in evocative places forgotten to time. Together, they'll explore a series of long-abandoned family properties, unearthing a mystery much darker than either of them imagined. Opal and Tess's relationship has never been easy; in their search they'll discover not just the truth they've been seeking, but each other. Kaitlyn Dever voices the role of Tess, and Keri Russell voices the role of her mother, Opal. Open Roads features a groundbreaking art style, melding detailed first-person environments with beautifully hand-animated characters, bringing the adventure to life. Players will bask in classic road trip vibes, chilling in the car en route to the next destination, fiddling with the radio and chatting with Tess' mom, Opal. Open Roads utilizes a unique and engaging interactive dialogue system that moves the narrative along, exposing character flaws, secrets, and buried truths.

https://youtu.be/bGngJgAXM6Y