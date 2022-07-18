Annapurna Interactive To Host Stray Pop-Up Cat Café In NYC

Annapurna Interactive revealed that they will be hosting a special pop-up Cat Café in New York City to celebrate the launch of Stray. The event will be taking place at Meow Parlour (46 Hester Street, New York) this weekend only, as they will be taking over the place from Friday, July 22nd until Sunday, July 24th. Those looking to be a part of it can book 20-minute slots to play Stray on game console kiosks in the venue, as you will also be able to enjoy the company of charming cat companions throughout the session. But you can't just have playable games around, you will also be able to snag a few items as they will have limited edition Stray shirts for sale in multiple sizes, along with sticker and button giveaways, specialty Boba Guys drinks for the event, and limited edition collaboration merch. Basically, if you're into cats and happen to be in NYC, this is your event. You can read more about the details for this one down below as there are a few requirements people will need to meet to participate.

Reservations for the pop-up must be booked through the Meow Parlour website. COVID-19 vaccination proof will be required for attendees, and masks are required for all visitors ages 2+. Attendees will be asked to sign a waiver to enter the space. The minimum age for visiting during regular hours is 9 years old. Guests ages 9-17 must come with a chaperone over 18. There must be one adult present for every two minors. A parent or guardian will need to sign a minor waiver for anyone visiting the cafe between the ages of 9 and 17. The maximum number of people per visit is 5. Reservations can be altered by clicking on "Modify Reservation" link in the confirmation email up to 6 hours prior to a visit.