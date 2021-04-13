Create Your Own Online Tabletop World With One More Multiverse

Multiverse Inc. revealed a new online tabletop RPG (TTRPG)/video game platform this morning which they're calling One More Multiverse. The game is essentially an online platform giving players an easy and accessible way to create, play, stream, and share their own tabletop role-playing games. Everything about this is creator-focused as you have a unique landscape from which to make your own universe from their marketplace of tools and be able to show it off to everyone you'd like. Along with your own ruleset and maps for people to discover. This is an amazing find of a game for people who are looking for something like RPG Maker but want to convert it toward a tabletop setting. You can read more about it below and check out screenshots and the trailer as the game is currently being tested in closed beta.

One More Multiverse is based on the "virtual tabletop" (VTT) concept where tabletop RPG players and streamers can gather online to play in shared games, complete with character sheets, rulesets, custom settings, and, of course, dice! Multiverse's product advances the VTT concept, making it so users can create game assets and art, custom rules (aka "homebrew"), and even entire game systems, all within a familiar and friendly digital environment reminiscent of classic video game RPGs. Users will also be able to share or sell their creations on the One More Multiverse marketplace, making it the perfect place for current and aspiring indie RPG creators to find a home! Currently in Closed Beta, Multiverse is planning a Q3 2021 full release of the platform. "Tabletop RPGs are all about having a shared storytelling experience and building a world together, and we want One More Multiverse to help make it easy to create and dive into those stories," said Thariq Shihipar, CEO and cofounder. "We also want One More Multiverse to be welcoming to indie creators; whether they're mapmakers, avatar designers, artists, writers, or adventure builders, we will have room for everyone to build and play."