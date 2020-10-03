Annapurna Interactive's The Pathless Will Launch On November 12th

Annapurna Interactive revealed this week that they now have an official release date in November for their upcoming game The Pathless. We've seen them promote the game for a while now as you are an archer in the wold learning to hone your skills and become one with the forest. It actually looks really cool and the artwork behind it is quite unique. But up until now, we haven't really had an idea of when it would launch. Nowe know the game will come out on November 12th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC through the Epic Games Store, and Apple Arcade. We're kind of surprised there's no word on a Nintendo Switch version as this looks almost tailor-made for the portable console, perhaps down the road when the console exclusivity is gone and they eventually release this for the Xbox Series X. Until then, you can check out the latest trailer for the game as it will come out the same day the PS5 launches.

Developed by the award-winning team behind ABZÛ, The Pathless sees players take on the role of the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. The Hunter must forge a connection with your eagle companion as you hunt corrupted spirits, but be careful not to become the hunted yourself. Explore misty forests full of secrets, solve puzzles in ancient ruins, and test your skill in epic battles. The bond with your eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance.