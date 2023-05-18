Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Ex Starter Deck: Miraidon Ex Miraidon ex led up the Scarlet & Violet base set along with Koraidon ex, and now both get more ex cards in upcoming Pokémon TCG decks.

A wave of Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks are coming to Japan on July 7th, 2023. The ex Starter Decks will go for 550 yen and have not yet been revealed for English-language release. These will likely be brought into another Pokémon TCG expansion or even as SV Black Star Promos. The ex Starter Decks will include Decidueye ex, Clefable ex, Greninja ex, Vicitni ex, Houndoom ex, Melmetal ex, Miraidon ex, and Koraidon ex. There will also be two secret decks that have not yet been revealed. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in these decks. While it has not yet been shown how these cards will appear in the English-language adaptation, my theory is that they will combine with Japan's Dark-type Tera Charizard-themed set Ruler of the Black Flame to make our Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Today, let's take a look at another Pokémon ex featuring Miraidon.

Miraidon has gotten an ex before of course, with that card heading up the Scarlet & Violet base set along with Koraidon ex. Koraidon ex also gets a second major ex in these decks. The artist behind this new Miraidon ex is mainstay Ultra Rare artist, 5ban Graphics. 5ban is known for their use of standard 3D models that have a video game/computer-generated look to them, so it does impress me that this Miraidon seems to be a bit of a break from that in the fluidity of its style. The post is definitely unique, making it a bit of a puzzle to figure out the anatomy.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.