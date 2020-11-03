Anne Munition Has Signed An Exclusive Multi-Year Deal With Twitch

Another popular Twitch streamer has signed a deal with the company as Anne Munition has joined up for a new contract. Anne has been streaming since 2014 and is already a mainstay name on the platform, playing a variety of games on her channel and building one hell of a following. Most notably for her FPS gameplay on titles like Rainbow Six Siege, Overwatch, Escape From Turkov, and more. Now she's extending that partnership in conjunction with her agency Loaded for a few more years. However, like most deals done with Twitch, no details were released as to how long that deal would go for or for how much. We're guessing based on leaks of other streamer contracts, it's at least a two-year deal, most likely three. You can read a few quotes from the announcement below.

"I have been gaming since I was seven years old, so to have the privilege of doing this for the last six years has been an amazing journey. Twitch has given me a platform to create a community based on kindness that is accepting to everyone regardless of skill level or gaming knowledge," said Anne Munition. "I'm looking forward to creating more fun streaming content for The Armory as well as reach other members within the gaming community. This deal with Twitch allows me to shine light on my mission and do what I love!"

"Anne Munition's channel and presence on Twitch embody the purpose of our service: a place where communities can grow and thrive through meaningful conversations and welcoming online environments," said Michael Aragon, SVP of Content at Twitch. "Since joining Twitch in 2014, Anne Munition has made it her mission to create a safe space for people online. Whether it's streaming a battle royale or simply going live to check-in, you can truly feel how much she cares about her community. We feel privileged to continue our partnership with Anne Munition and are excited to bring her content and positivity to even more people over the next several years."

"We are thrilled for Anne Munition to extend her deal with Twitch, so she can continue empowering others to join the gaming community and engage with her existing loyal fanbase," Brandon Freytag, co-founder and SVP, Talent of Loaded. "Twitch has recognized her talent and passion for streaming for many years, and has given her a platform to truly shine, sharing her positivity with others. As she continues to grow within her career, this deal will allow her to be even more creative and share her passion with broader audiences."