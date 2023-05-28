NetEase Connect 2023 Reveals Multiple Games & Updates NetEase Games revealed multiple new titles during the NetEase Connect 2023 livestream, along with some updates of titles we know about.

Last week, NetEase Games held their own special livestream as they showed off multiple titles and gave updates to other titles at the NetEase Connect 2023. This was basically that company's chance to show off everything they're either working on, have a hand in, or will be helping publish over the coming year. Because keep in mind,w hile they do make original content, NetEast also serves as a gateway for a number of games to break into other regions of the world. So they cover a wide range of games and updates. We have the full rundown for you below, along with the livestream.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

A card collection and MMORPG game that allows players to create their own characters and attend classes at Hogwarts. With engaging gameplay and immersive world-building, the game is sure to appeal to fans of the Harry Potter franchise.

Ace Racer

A mobile racing game that features realistic graphics and fast-paced gameplay. Players can customize their cars and compete against other racers in intense races.

Eggy Party

An exciting party game suitable for all ages, with various mini-games and challenges that offer hours of fun and entertainment. The game also features a unique user-generated content feature that enables players to create their own maps and gameplay styles.

Justice Mobile

A brand-new MMORPG mobile game, set to officially launch in the Chinese mainland on June 30th, immerses players into a world of martial arts, magic, and ancient Chinese mythology. This game offers an engaging storyline and stunning graphics that promise to captivate players from the outset.

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War

A mobile strategy game that allows players to build their army and battle against other players in Middle-earth, which is sure to excite fans of the iconic series.

Infinite Lagrange

A sci-fi strategy game set in a vast and mysterious universe that enables players to explore and conquer new star systems.

Badlanders

A multiplayer survival shooter game set in a post-apocalyptic world, where players must scavenge for resources and fight against other players to survive.

Naraka: Bladepoint

An action-packed multiplayer battle royale game that takes place on an island filled with ancient ruins and traps, where players must fight against each other and the environment to be the last one standing.

Dead by Daylight Mobile

The popular multiplayer horror and action game comes to mobile, featuring iconic horror characters and intense gameplay that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Mission Zero

Immerse yourself in a heart-pounding 2v4 competitive stealth game. Play as a Spy or Hunter in the clash between Sirius and Mobius. Engage in daring hide-and-seek, use unique abilities, and experience nerve-wracking escapes. The latest update brings The Museum of Civilization, a new map with enhanced camouflage and exciting NPCs. Get ready for the thrilling world of Mission Zero!

Once Human

A new weird sandbox survival game that puts players in the shoes of a meta human, battling through hordes of enemies and other survivors to uncover the secret truth and compete for resources.

Ashfall

An Oriental Wasteland MMORPG set in a post-apocalyptic world, where players must leave the Vault to fight giants, craft equipment and discover the edge of the world while finding the Core of Creation……

Dunk City Dynasty

Immerse yourself in the exhilarating journey of a top-tier basketball simulation experience with Dunk City Dynasty. This game empowers players to take control of their favorite basketball stars and compete on the court. With customizable players, advanced AI, and lifelike gameplay, Dunk City Dynasty promises a captivating and interactive sports experience. Utilizing advanced technology, the game ensures optimized in-game fluidity for a seamless experience.

Infinite Borders

The first geostrategic SLG by season will be published online in more regions of Europe, the United States, and Southeast Asia for the first time, a strategic storm will sweep the world.

Identity V

An asymmetrical multiplayer mobile game developed by NetEase Games. This game will bring you a breathtaking experience, with its gothic art style, grotesque vibe, and mysterious storylines. The latest news is released with a 2.0 version, new characters and further Crossover events.

Lost Light

Dive into the heart-pounding world of this free-to-play survival shooter game. Your mission? Extract from the battlefield alive – your reward? An arsenal of epic loot awaits those who dare to survive!

Epic of Tia – Genesis Project

An intriguing MMORPG creation platform, was one of the most captivating projects showcased at the event. This open and robust platform empowers users to create their own games without boundaries or barriers. With features like automatic server creation, an integrated editor and game client, assisted publishing, and the ability to monetize creations, Epic of Tia – Genesis Project has the potential to reshape the industry. Experience the limitless possibilities of game creation with Epic of Tia – Genesis Project!

Vikingard

A captivating simulation RPG game that puts players in the shoes of the ruler of the Fharun tribe in their quest for glory and treasure. The game is thrilled to announce its third crossover event with MGM's hit TV show Vikings, featuring new and returning characters, special events, and exclusive rewards. Join Vikingard's latest collaboration with Vikings and embark on an epic journey filled with adventure and excitement.

