PUBG Mobile Launches A New Chicken Dinner At Home Campaign

PUBG Corp. announced a new effort to play during the coronavirus for PUBG Mobile players this week with the Chicken Dinner At Home campaign. The company is opening up a bunch of new options to encourage players to chill out at home and enjoy themselves in all the PUBG goodness they can give you. This includes a series of esports events that will be taking place remotely, and special events happening in the game to keep you occupied. In case you haven't played it, you can download the game from the App Store and Google Play. Here's more info on their efforts for you to "Stay In The Safe Zone".

"Different global regions have scheduled in-game events such as Chicken Dinner challenges, Survival challenges and more to encourage player cooperation and teamwork. Similarly, players of different regions now receive a number of space gifts every day, which can be redeemed for event awards, along with new prizes in the Brothers in Arms system. In addition to the new Chicken Dinner At Home in-game events, the game is hosting an influencer show match every weekend, where popular video game content creators and internet celebrities will participate in festive challenges. Community members can spectate the action and participate in topic discussions through live broadcasts of the show matches, along with quiz events. Players can also participate in community tournaments to test their grit and win prizes. PUBG Mobile is also encouraging players to watch the online-converted tournaments PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) and PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) at home via official esports channel for live streaming."

"We may be separated physically, but that doesn't mean we can't connect in meaningful ways through our shared love of games," says Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department, Tencent Games. "We encourage all PUBG Mobile players to safeguard their health by staying home, and closely following advice from the medical community. Let's show our team spirit by continuing to enjoy PUBG Mobile in a fun and healthy way. By supporting the #PlayApartTogether campaign and enjoying their chicken dinner at home, the PUBG Mobile players can help fight COVID-19 and make a tremendous difference for all of us."