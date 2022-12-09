The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 4: Radiant Tsareena

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we finish up with the Grass-types of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

N-DESIGN Inc. has been doing some terrific work for the Pokémon TCG since they debuted in the Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars set earlier this year… but this card is not one of them. This blurry, 3D-style card features exactly the type of artwork that many collectors criticize the TCG for when bringing up antiquated, computer-generated style artwork. This looks like a Dreamcast cut scene. I get that it's trying to produce an action-packed visual, but man, oh man, the Sword & Shield era feels beyond this.

The Grass-types conclude with Radiant Tsareena, a solid focus for a Radiant card due to Tsareena's interesting Shiny color palette. Artist Kagemaru Himeno, whose work I spotlighted today in our VSTAR Universe previews where he contributed a Radiant Eternatus, has been delivering memorable Pokémon TCG illustrations since the Wizards of the Coast days.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.