EA Sports Releases Throwback Bo Jackson Cover For Madden NFL 22

EA Sports decided to do a little bit of a throwback for Madden NFL 22 as they have the legendary Bo Jackson on a special cover and more. For a short period in time, the two-sport athlete was on top of the world, playing Running Back for the Raiders and a few different teams in the MLB. Now you have a chance of getting Bo on your team in the modern era of the game. From November 19th to January 14th, Madden NFL 22 players will automatically receive an 85 overall rated Bo Jackson player item and Raiders uniform for the Madden Ultimate Team. What's more, the new Nike x Bo Knows gear will drop in The Yard, which will also include the Nike Air Bo Turf worn by Jackson in the 90s. Jackson will also appear in the draft pool in the Superstar KO mode and a new Bo Knows Superstar X-Factor ability will be added. This is basically a chance for you to make sure Bo Knows Everything in every mode to make an impact.

"It's great to be back in the game with Madden NFL and to appear on my first cover," said Bo Jackson. "The Nike Bo Knows campaign brings back a lot of nostalgia for me and many others. It's great the campaign has remained relevant for so many over the years and to see it revisited in Madden NFL 22 allows it to reach a whole new generation of fans." "We revealed Madden NFL 22 with two of the greatest quarterbacks in history on the cover in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes," said Julie Foster, VP of EA Sports Brand. "What better way to continue highlighting greatness in sport during the holidays than featuring Bo Jackson, the only athlete to be named an all-star in both professional football and baseball, and one of the greatest running backs ever in the NFL."