Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Goldeen

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the Lake Legends event releasing Shiny Goldeen, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 118, Goldeen is a pure Water-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has a gender difference with males exhibiting slightly larger horns. Referred to as the "Goldfish Pokémon," this is what Goldeen's Dex entry says:

Goldeen is a very beautiful Pokémon with fins that billow elegantly in the water. However, don't let your guard down around this Pokémon — it could ram you powerfully with its horn.

Goldeen evolves into the Pokémon Seaking who, while sharing the "Goldfish" classification in the Pokédex, has features that resemble the real-life fish species of Oscars. Seaking has the same gender variation as Goldeen, with its horn subtly showing whether its male or female.

For fans of the anime, Goldeen has a few prominent appearances. Misty, one of the series most iconic characters, has her own Goldeen that debuts in Pokémon Emergency! but it isn't seen as often as many of the other leads' Pokémon. Other appearances featuring different Goldeen include Here Comes the Squirtle Squad, The Great Eight Fate!, Historical Mystery Tour!, and A Little Rocket R & R!

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Goldeen:

Red/Blue: Its tail fin billows like an elegant ballroom dress, giving it the nickname of the Water Queen.

Yellow: When it is time for them to lay eggs, they can be seen swimming up rivers and falls in large groups.

Gold: Its dorsal, pectoral and tail fins wave elegantly in water. That is why it is known as the water dancer.

Silver: A strong swimmer, it is capable of swimming nonstop up fast streams at a steady speed of five knots.

Sapphire: Goldeen loves swimming wild and free in rivers and ponds. If one of these Pokémon is placed in an aquarium, it will shatter even the thickest glass with one ram of its horn and make its escape.

Pearl: It swims at a steady 5 knots. If it senses danger, it will strike back with its sharp horn.

Moon: Spellbound by the length of its horn and the beauty of its fins, many strange Trainers raise Goldeen and nothing but Goldeen.