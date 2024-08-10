Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Gundam Breaker 4

Gundam Breaker 4's Second Open Network Test Starts Today

Wanna try out Gundam Breaker 4 before the game comes out later this month? The second Open network Test has launched today

Article Summary The second Open Network Test for Gundam Breaker 4 starts today, offering players a preview before the full release.

Customize your Gunpla with parts from over 250 Mobile Suits and try out new ONT features and mobile suit parts.

Engage in hack-and-slash battles, collect parts to build powerful creations, and compete in the GB4 Battle Tournament.

Explore the mecha garage for deep customization options and the new Diorama Mode to create elaborate scenes.

Bandai Namco has launched the second Open Network Test this morning for Gundam Breaker 4, as the team is letting players have free reign on the game. Running for the next few days, the test will give players a chance to try the game out and get a feel for the four-player co-op, as you can fully customize your Gunpla with parts from 250+ Mobile Suits from across the Gundam franchise. It also allows dual-wield ranged and melee weapons with new ONT features and mobile suit parts. All of which will lead up to the game's full release on August 29.

Gundam Breaker 4

The legendary hack-and-slash action and model-building game takes place in a not-to-distant future where hobbyist builders use simulations to create custom suits and fight them in virtual battles. Players collect loot by breaking off pieces during combat, then use those pieces to build new, more powerful hybrid creations using the game's customization options to take on more difficult challenges. The series features an engaging take on the Gundam universe. The new story trailer reveals more details and also highlights how, for the first time in franchise history, the game will feature English VO in addition to the original Japanese.

In the story of Gundam Breaker 4, players take on the role of an aspiring Gunpla hobbyist as they participate in the beta test of the revamped Gunpla Battle Simulator, renamed GUNPLA Battle Blaze: Beyond Borders or GB4 for short. They meet two other aspiring Gunpla enthusiasts, Tao and Lin, and form a clan to compete in the globally popular virtual action hub. As they participate in battles, they encounter new friends and rivals, growing their clan's popularity, and pursuing the goal of developing enough skills to earn an invite to the Battle Tournament, the biggest event of GB4. Along with Tao and Lin, protagonists such as Reco, the AI character that delivers news and hosts events, Mister Gunpla, the commentary and emcee for GB4 events and Misa, the veteran who led the Ayato Shopping District Gunpla team in Gundam Breaker 3 and prevented a cyberterrorist from dropping a satellite station onto Earth, will all have a part in the game's story.

Gundam Breaker 4 will let players customize their Gunpla with more than 250 base kits, parts that can be acquired by defeating enemies and battles that will feature Gunpla of different grades. Fight through missions to hack, slash and shoot through hordes of enemy mechs, breaking off their parts to collect and upgrade builds. The game introduces an all-new feature to the series, where players will be able to use two different weapons for unique combos in their quest for the best parts to build the perfect Gunpla. In between battles, players access a robust mecha garage where they can customize their creations with new parts as well as paint, decals, and weathering to make the ultimate mecha expression for Gundam fans. An all-new feature in the game, Diorama Mode, lets players construct elaborate scenarios with a variety of backgrounds, environmental elements, and special effects, and place and pose their Gunpla creations as highly articulable models to create memorable scenes.

