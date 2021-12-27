Designer Confirms Halo Infinite Grunts Are Braver Than Normal

if you've been playing Halo Infinite, have you noticed that the grunts have been a little bolder than normal? That's because they are! Throughout the series, the tiny grunt characters are usually one of two things: bold and stupid, or loud and cowardly. They make the perfect foil to pick up a quick weapon when you need one and provide a lot of comedic relief in the middle of some serious action. Well, in the latest entry of the series, the dev team apparently gave the grunts a little more pep in their step and made them more willing to take on Master Chief, especially after the victory that happened while he was in status. The word on their behavior came from a chat between GamesRadar and 343 Industries' lead narrative designer Aaron Linde, which we have a snippet of below.

"One thing that I'm really glad to see people noticing is the higher degree of confidence in the grunts. We wanted to convey a sense of meaningful change for them as part of the slightly-more-egalitarian Banished, where they have more equity—or at least more than they did in the Covenant, where they had none—and more philosophical buy-in on their part as a result," Linde writes. "They're still cowards, and still treated terribly by their peers, but they're on more even footing with the others, even if only constitutionally. And you'll hear that reflected by the other species from time to time as well, particularly the Elites ('go, tiny warrior!')." […] Linde is "thrilled" that players are responding to the glow-up of the "silly little jerks" of the Halo Universe. He writes: "for a comedy writer this is about as gratifying as a game launch could be, so I'm deeply grateful to our audience for sharing their favorite moments and all the kind words they've slung at us. It's been overwhelming in the best of ways."

It's pretty cool to see that they made sure there was some character progression behind the NPCs in Halo Infinite. Especially with some of the dialogue they have for the characters in the game. Be sure to keep an eye on how they react as you're mowing them down with a hammer.