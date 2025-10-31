Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Amped

Apex Legends: Amped Announced For Early November

Apex Legends: Amped is the latest season coming to the game, as this one focuses more on restructuring and changes to the meta

Article Summary Apex Legends: Amped launches November 4, 2025, focusing on a major meta reshuffle and gameplay overhaul.

Olympus map is completely rebuilt with four new POIs, improved flow, and new vertical gameplay elements.

Valkyrie, Rampart, and Horizon receive big buffs and Legend Upgrades to shake up combat tactics.

New Double Tap Hop Up for the Alternator, Mantle Boost movement, and Trident vehicle updates debut this season.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed the latest season coming to Apex Legends, as Apex Legends: Amped will launch next week. This season is less about addingnew stuff for the sake of adding it, and more of restructuring. You'll see a totally rebuilt Olympus, changes to three of the characters to buff them up a bit, a new battle pass, and more. We have more details from the devs below as the content will arrive on November 4, 2025.

Apex Legends: Amped

Olympus Rising

Reach peak performance and chase new heights in the updated Olympus, rebuilt for better flow, elevated gameplay, and safer positioning —plus 4 new POIs, including the sprawling Somers University campus, enormous Gravity Engine engine, and epic Stabilizer sky platform. Players can also keep their eyes on the sky with new raised platforms in the Dockyard, bringing vertical gameplay to life.

Valkyrie, Rampart and Horizon Legend Updates

Valkyrie is ready to dominate aerial combat:

VTOL Jets get a speed boost and recharge three times faster.

Missile Swarm gains utility: zero self-damage, no height restrictions, and it now scans enemies on hit and puts movement Passives on cooldown.

Skyward Dive now has a shorter takeoff time.

Legend Upgrades can expand missile patterns, reduce fuel consumption while improving horizontal speed, and significantly boost her Ultimate takeoff time.



Rampart locks down the map:

Amped Cover now evolves with gameplay, as her walls now gain health as Evo level increases, grant speed boosts, and include a roof!

Legend Upgrades take it further—adding fast reloads and infinite ammo when shooting from behind Amped Cover, and regenerating wall health out of combat.



Fly higher with Horizon buffs:

Gravity Lift now has a shorter cooldown and lift speed improvements.

Black Hole gains more health.

Legend Upgrades create more opportunities for aerial movement: fast-fall by crouching mid-air or glide out of gravity lifts for extended aerial control, and gain bonus Gravity Lift charges on knockdowns.



Double-Barrel Devastation

The Alternator is now a lightning-fast killing machine with the "Double Tap" Hop Up! Fire both barrels at once and watch enemies drop before they know what hit them. The perfect weapon for quick and deadly fights—so close the gap and double tap.

Move Without Limits – Mantle Boost & Trident Updates

The new Mantle Boost mechanic gives a speed boost for leaping off walls and ledges, helping Legends dive into the next fight easier than ever before. The Trident also gets improved collision and dedicated vehicle health (including visual effects), making them more fun to drive and more satisfying to fight in Core game modes.

Battle Pass Adrenaline Accessories

Outstyle the competition with new cosmetics from the new Battle Pass.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!