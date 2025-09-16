Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Plus, Blue Protocol, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, Shanghai Bokura Network Technology Co.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Reveals October Launch Date

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance finally has an official release date, as the game will finally see the light of day this October

Experience a gorgeous anime-inspired MMORPG universe with deep character customization and play styles.

Team up in multiplayer raids, master boss battles, and collect loot to make your guild legendary.

Enjoy open-world exploration, fishing, crafting, socializing, and endless adventures with friends.

Developer Shanghai Bokura Network Technology Co. and publisher A Plus have confirmed the release date for Blue Protocol: Star Resonance. The team confirmed the game would be coming out in Europe, North America, and South America for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as for mobile devices, on October 9, 2025. Along with the news, the team released a special music video, which you can check out above, as it shows off more of the game and the anime-style world of Regnus to a classic anime-like intro tune. We have more info on the game below as we now wait out the next three weeks.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance builds upon the franchise's signature anime aesthetic, offering players a vibrant, action-packed MMORPG. Create your own hero, team up for strategic raids, or simply relax and have fun with friends fishing, crafting, and endless exploration. Adventure awaits!

Explore the Open World: Magna is a vast land full of wonder: mine rare crystals, gather mystical herbs and mushrooms, or stumble into sudden monster stampedes! Between battles, lose yourself in breathtaking vistas.

Tank with unbreakable shields, heal with radiant spells, or unleash skillful moves to deal great damage—then swap styles anytime! And combat roles are just the start! In Star Resonance, you can also express yourself with deep customization and various outfits that make you a star in town! Rally, Raid, and Reap Your Rewards: Assemble multiplayer parties to topple bosses with attack patterns that are easy to learn but still demand teamwork. Keep looting and make yourself—and your guild—legendary.

Assemble multiplayer parties to topple bosses with attack patterns that are easy to learn but still demand teamwork. Keep looting and make yourself—and your guild—legendary. We Are in This Together: Fish at riversides, dance at the town's fair, set off fireworks at night, or even meme in guild chat—remember to have fun with friends, because Regnas shines brightest when shared.

