The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 1

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

Ho-Oh: All of the standard cards like this use a flat foil style for their holographic background. The closest comparison I can think of is the foil style used for the XY era, but even that foil produced a light, moving set of diagonal bars when hit with light. Celebrations uses a truly pattern-free foil. On some cards, like the Mew which we'll talk about later in the set, it's beautiful. However, I do strongly feel that most of these cards could have benefitted from a holofoil pattern with the classic galaxy foil style from the early days of the Pokémon TCG being the best idea. That said, the Ho-Oh card is well-drawn, with the Legendary bird of Johto beating its wings in a majestic position.

Reshiram: While I initially wasn't the biggest fan of this card, it's interesting how it looks like a marble carving of this Legendary Pokémon. Notably, it is illustrated in a similar style to the Reshiram card from the iconic set Legendary Treasures. Aya Kusube illustrates both, which strengthens the idea that this card is paying homage to the original.

While I initially wasn't the biggest fan of this card, it's interesting how it looks like a marble carving of this Legendary Pokémon. Notably, it is illustrated in a similar style to the Reshiram card from the iconic set Legendary Treasures. illustrates both, which strengthens the idea that this card is paying homage to the original. Kyogre: Here, Team Aqua swims with their Kyogre in the most visually interesting card of the set that we've covered so far. Later on, you'll see more cards like this with Pokémon/trainer interactions which cumulatively elevate this main set.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the cards of Celebrations which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Celebrations continues with more cards from the main section of the set.