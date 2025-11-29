Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astroneer, System Era Softworks

Astroneer Has Launched The Megatech DLC This Month

After originally being teased back in the Spring of 2025, Astroneer has released the Megatech DLC with several new Megastructures

Article Summary Astroneer releases the Megatech DLC, introducing new megastructures for advanced basebuilding.

The DLC features the Biodome, Orbital Platform, and Museum for automation and unique rewards.

Intermodal Terminal and Distribution Launcher System are free for all players with this update.

Expand creativity, automate tasks, and showcase achievements with the latest Astroneer content.

Indie game developer and publisher System Era Softworks has finally released the latest DLC for Astronner, as Megatech is available right now. Originally teased back in April, this adds several new Megastructures to the game that will help with your planetary and orbital tasks. We have mroe details and the trailer here as the DLC is available right now for $10.

Astroneer: Megatech

A new level of basebuilding has been unlocked in Astroneer. Pick the perfect spot, launch a Construction Anchor via a very safe space catapult, and then start amassing resources to feed to a mega drone! Gather resources the old-fashioned way, with your terrain tool, or use more advanced strategies to automate production and watch your Megastructures build themselves. Every megastructure has unique benefits, boosts, and boons that will help you on your journey to master the solar system.

The Intermodal Terminal (free for all players) – Your personal shipping hub in the solar system. Send items and resources between planets via three shuttles, and even use automation tools like rails, sensors, and auto arms to automatically ship the things you need to the places you want them.

Your personal shipping hub in the solar system. Send items and resources between planets via three shuttles, and even use automation tools like rails, sensors, and auto arms to automatically ship the things you need to the places you want them. Distribution Launcher System (free for all players) – A foundational Megastructure that helps you begin your mega projects. Load it up with the resources necessary to launch an anchor to your desired spot, then let this high speed launcher deliver it with precision.

A foundational Megastructure that helps you begin your mega projects. Load it up with the resources necessary to launch an anchor to your desired spot, then let this high speed launcher deliver it with precision. The Biodome (part of the Megatech DLC) – This megastructure is all about the green. Use this advanced technology to automate flora generation and gain unique benefits with Biodome Expansions, add-ons that can expand the functionality of the main dome.

This megastructure is all about the green. Use this advanced technology to automate flora generation and gain unique benefits with Biodome Expansions, add-ons that can expand the functionality of the main dome. The Orbital Platform (part of the Megatech DLC) – This is the big one! The Orbital Platform is all about terrain and building space bases. Expand the bounds of the platform with terrain blocks that are completely flat to get creative, or build the space base of your dreams. You can also modify the asteroid at the center of the platform!

This is the big one! The Orbital Platform is all about terrain and building space bases. Expand the bounds of the platform with terrain blocks that are completely flat to get creative, or build the space base of your dreams. You can also modify the asteroid at the center of the platform! The Museum (part of the Megatech DLC) – The Museum is all about prestige. Have you been making thousands of Nanocarbon Alloy nuggets for show? Well now you can put them somewhere that will track that hard work. Build automation bases to contribute bytes, resources, and power that will be tracked for all to see in the museum. You can also display your rare collections of items here.

