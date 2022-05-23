Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Cooler Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Damn, Cooler's getting the full treatment in this set! So far, we have been showcasing the newly revealed Ultimate Squad cards featuring Meta-Cooler. That section of the set was focused on characters and moments from the DBZ-era film Return of Cooler, which saw Cooler's remains fuse with the Big Gete Star and begin producing cyborg clones of Cooler. Now, we get a Leader featuring the original Cooler himself. Interestingly, while the Cooler films are non-canon, they actually sought to add to the mythos of Frieza's race. Cooler first appears in the film Cooler's Revenge where he fights Goku after Goku killed Frieza. The film establishes Cooler as stronger than Frieza by revealing that Cooler has unlocked a fifth form even greater than Frieza's (at the time) fourth and final form which you can see on the Awaken side of the Leader card. This was, of course, before Frieza himself unlocked the new canonical form, Golden Frieza, in Super.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.