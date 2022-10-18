The Op Announces Three New Spanish/English Bingo Games

The Op has announced three new Bingo-related games with some familiar IP's behind them for both Spanish and English players. The three franchises that they have secured for this series are Disney's Coco, Hello Kitty, and Harry Potter, each of them bringing their own style and rules to their versions of the game. The games have been made easy to learn for young children to adults, all of which have been formatted in both Spanish and English to also serve as an educational tool to help learn a second language. We have more info on all of them below as they're currently for sale via Amazon.

Host an unforgettable family game night all year round with this traditional loteria game. This bilingual board game (juego de mesa) is a simple game of chance perfect for family game night and fun for all ages that grow social, memory, and educational skills – words are in both Spanish and English for language assistance. If you've played bingo, you'll love loteria! Appoint one person to draw cards from the face-down pile in the center. Each time a card is revealed, players place a token on the corresponding spot on their tabla (board). The first player to have four tokens in a vertical, horizontal, or diagonal row, four corners or a squared pattern and shouts "Finite!" is the winner.

Harry Potter Lotería ($19.99, Ages 4+): Experience the magic of Hogwarts with this iconic version of Loteria that combines traditionally illustrated Loteria cards with favorite characters, including Hermione Granger, Ron's wand, and Hagrid's Hut!

Experience the magic of Hogwarts with this iconic version of Loteria that combines traditionally illustrated Loteria cards with favorite characters, including Hermione Granger, Ron's wand, and Hagrid's Hut! Hello Kitty and Friends Lotería ($19.99, Ages 4+): In this all-new adorable card game, players can test out their Hello Kitty knowledge while racing to match traditional illustrations of iconic characters, items, and places, such as Keroppi, Flowers, and Hello Kitty's Hotel.

In this all-new adorable card game, players can test out their Hello Kitty knowledge while racing to match traditional illustrations of iconic characters, items, and places, such as Keroppi, Flowers, and Hello Kitty's Hotel. Coco Remember Me Lotería ($19.99, Ages 4+): Host an unforgettable game night and celebrate Día de Los Muertos with beautiful artwork and colorful character depictions from Pixar's beloved film, Coco!