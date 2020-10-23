Apex Legends' "Fight Or Fright" Halloween Event Returns

Respawn Entertainment has dug up and resurrected the Apex Legends Halloween event "Fight Or Fright" for 2020 with new challenges. As it is with most events in the game, you're basically playing for pride, cosmetics, and some weird things to add to your character/profile. Not to mention some new challenges to take part in and some rewards to claim to unlock other skins and whatnot. Starting today and running all the way through November 3rd, you can get into some unsettling games in the Kings Canyon After Dark with the Shadow Royale Limited Time Mode, as well as a collection of new and returning Halloween cosmetics for you to try and pick up from week to week. Here's a rundown of what the event has in store.

Limited Time Solo Mode: Shadow Royale – Same shadow game – new shadow rules, with Revenant now running the Apex Games. Shadow Royale starts in a trios match, and when players die, they are raised from the dead in a powerful "Shadow Form" to exact vengeance on their killers.

New and Returning Halloween Cosmetics – Unlock all 24 of last years' Fight or Fright items that will available through shop bundles or offers — in addition to all-new reimaginings of last year's skins, like the Sweet Dreams Caustic and Wicked Harvest Bloodhound, as well as new skins for Loba and Revenant.

Prize Track – Fight or Fright contains a prize track with all-new exclusive rewards.

New cosmetics will unlock from week to week, which you can read more about here. Once the event closes you won't be able to take another chance at these for another year. You can see how all of these look in the trailer below and we wish you all the best of luck picking everything up in Apex Legends this month.