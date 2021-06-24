Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event Announced

Original Kings Canyon and World's Edge Return: Season 0 Kings Canyon and Season 3 World's Edge are returning for a limited time in lieu of the normal Trios and Duos queues in one- hour rotations. Players can celebrate victory with these iconic maps and hot drop in Kings Canyon at Skull Town, score loot on the moving train as it barrels through Capital City in the era before the Harvester landed in World's Edge and engage in epic multi-team throwdowns in Fuel Depot.

Skull Town Arrives to Arenas: Skull Town will be added to the Arenas map rotation in one hour increments during the Genesis Collection Event. Players can circle the towers as Valkyrie & Pathfinder or trap up the bottom floors as Caustic & Wattson as this location offers a wide variety of tactics and plenty of mayhem.

Rewards Track: Genesis Collection Event brings a rewards track with all-new earnable cosmetics, including legendary Charge Rifle and EVA-8 weapon skins. Additionally, players can earn 1,600 points per day with challenges refreshing daily throughout the event. There are also stretch challenges that reward four unique badges if completed during the event. Genesis also introduces a brand new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics that are available through direct purchase (for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals) and in Genesis Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event. If you collect all 24 event items, you'll unlock the Revenant Heirloom set.

Legend Balance Updates: Octane, Revenant, Lifeline, Bloodhound and Wattson are all getting updates that will ensure a bloodsoaked good time for all.