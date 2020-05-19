Apex Legends Gives Players More Storylines Through Quests

Respawn Entertainment is hyping the new Quest additions to Apex Legends as a way to find out more about the characters in the game. Starting today, the Quest for "The Broken Ghost" begins with the first-ever Weekly Hunt. Season Five introduces the first Quest, which will be a season-long search to find nine pieces of a mysterious artifact scattered throughout the Outlands. As you progress, you'll learn more about in-game lore about the world and each of the characters in the game. You can also start the first of this season's weekly Hunts, which is a foray into Kings Canyon at Night to retrieve pieces of another cryptic artifact. You can do so in solo mode or with their squad, but to earn Rewards, you have to unlock the mission by yourself. The rewards unlock chapters that tell the story of "The Broken Ghost" artifact along the way. We have more info on Quests below as we wish you luck in learning more in the game.

Season 5 introduces our first Quest to Apex Legends – a season-long search to find nine pieces of a mysterious artifact. Collect daily Treasure Packs in competitive* matches of Apex Legends – max one per day – to unlock Rewards and new Hunts for the missing pieces.

Go on weekly Hunts into Kings Canyon at Night to retrieve pieces of the artifact. Brave the dangers solo or with your squad and make it back alive. While you can always join in on Hunts, you'll only get the Rewards if you've unlocked the mission yourself.

Succeed in each hunt to earn more Rewards and unlock serial chapters that tell the Story of "The Broken Ghost". What is this artifact, and why does everybody from the Apex Legends to Hammond Robotics want to get their hands on it?

Recover all nine pieces of the relic to unlock even more rewards, dive into the past, and uncover a secret that the Outlands might not be ready for. * Includes Duos, Trios, Limited-Time Modes and Ranked.