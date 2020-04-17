Apex Legends Global Series Online Tournament Gets May Dates

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment announced new information this week for the Apex Legends Global Series online tournament. The companies released the next dates for the tournaments, which will now be held May 2-3 and May 30-31, which is being done in order to better fit competitors' schedules and give time for people to watch online. The next event, OT #4, will take place as they originally planned it this Saturday, April 18, which will then conclude on Monday, April 20th. The competition will be broadcast on the Apex Legends' Twitch and YouTube channels. You can read more about the tournaments below as part of the information they released this week.

"We're always seeking to better serve our players and fans, and that has never been more true than it is today," said John Nelson, Competitive Gaming Division Commissioner on Apex Legends. "We wanted to give our community the opportunity to continue to play more Apex Legends and get competitions back up and running as soon as possible while ensuring the safety of all players, viewers, and staff. The early response has been outstanding, and we're looking forward to bringing great entertainment to even more fans with our upcoming tournaments."

"The Apex Legends Global Series has seen significant tournament viewership growth, tripling reported Average Minute Audience (on Twitch and YouTube) from OT #2 to OT #3 in just 14 days. This was accomplished through EA and Respawn's ability to quickly pivot, host multiple remote online tournaments and optimize their broadcast for cloud-based production, connecting players and viewers through play and action-packed entertainment. Committed to continuing the Apex Legends Global Series while everyone is safe at home, EA created a cloud-based broadcast production capability – operated 100 percent remotely – to deliver high-quality competitive experiences online. EA was the first company to use this new cloud-based technology for an online broadcast when the Finals for OT #2 were aired back on March 23. This successful roll-out helped lead to the addition of three more Online Tournaments. OT#3 took place April 4 & 6 and offered Apex Legends Global Series points to those fighting their way up the leaderboard and $100K in prizes, a trend that will continue through the end of May."