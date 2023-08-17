Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ALGS, Apex Legends Global Series

Apex Legends Global Series Reveals 2023 Championship Details

Electronic Arts revealed new details to the Apex Legends Global Series, as they prepare for the 2023 Championship in December.

Electronic Arts released more details this morning for the Apex Legends Global Series as they go into detail for the 2023 Championship. The ALGS Year 3 Championship will be taking place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, as one of the biggest tourneys to come to the United Kingdom, running from September 6th-10th. Forty teams will be competing in group stages, followed by bracket placements, as they vie for the title and a slice of the $2 million prize pool. We got more info from the organizers below as registration is currently happening.

"The ALGS Year 3 Championship continues to expand fan experiences for attendees. After introducing team merch booths at the Split 2 Playoffs, the Year 3 Championship will add even more booths, including TSM, Alliance, DreamFire, and more. Teams will be selling official merchandise, giving away free swag, and more to celebrate the Year 3 Championship. Fans will also have an opportunity to get their hands on limited-edition merchandise and meet their favorite players and casters. All ALGS ticket holders will also qualify for discounted tickets to Insomnia the Gaming Festival, which will feature additional opportunities to meet Apex Legends cosplayers. Discount codes will be emailed to ALGS attendees."

"The Year 3 Championship marks the conclusion of a highly-successful Year 3 Pro League, in which Split 2 was the most-watched split in ALGS history. The recent Year 3 Split 2 Playoffs welcomed a sold-out crowd at Copper Box Arena and drew more than 570,000 peak viewers and 10.5 million hours watched across the official ALGS channels. Fans can expect a familiar format for the Year 3 Championship with an expanded five-day schedule featuring Group Stage play, a two-day double-elimination bracket, and Match Point finals. The tournament schedule is as follows."

Group Stage Day 1 – September 6, beginning at 10 am BST

Group Stage Day 2 – September 7, beginning at 10 am BST

Bracket Stage Day 1 – September 8, beginning at 4 pm BST

Bracket Stage Day 2 – September 9, beginning at 12 pm BST

Match Point Finals – September 10, beginning at 4 pm BST

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!