Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends Global Series, ESL FACEIT

Apex Legends Global Series Reveals Split 2 Playoffs Plans

New detauils have arrisen for the Apex Legends Global Series - Split 2 Playoffs, as the event kicks off in Germany starting August 29

Article Summary Apex Legends Split 2 Playoffs kicks off August 29 at SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany, with a $1M prize pool.

36 top teams, plus regional finalists and invited teams, will compete over four days in Group Stages and Finals.

Fans at SAP Arena can enjoy activities, sponsor booths, exclusive merchandise, and a Nessie treasure hunt.

Sunday's events include the first-ever ALGS tailgate, player meet-and-greet, and the return of Straight Shot mode.

Electronic Arts and ESL FACEIT revealed details about the Apex Legends Global Series – Split 2 Playoffs, set to kick off near month's end. Starting on August 29, the competition will bring several teams to the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany, as they will compete for a $1M prize pool and bragging rights as part of the Year 4 Pro League. We have the finer details for you below as you can watch the entire event across all four days via YouTube and Twitch.

Apex Legends Global Series – Split 2 Playoffs

The top-performing 36 teams from Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Pro League, top two teams from the SA Regional Finals, and two directly invited teams from China will compete across four match days for their shot at an ALGS trophy and valuable points on the road to the ALGS Year 4 Championship. The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs will follow a familiar format, which includes Group Stages, a double-elimination bracket, and the highly anticipated Match Point Finals. The tournament schedule is as follows:

Group Stage Day 1 – Thursday, August 29, beginning at 10 am CEST

29, beginning at 10 am CEST Group Stage Day 2 – Friday, August 30, beginning at 10 am CEST

30, beginning at 10 am CEST Bracket Stage – Saturday, August 31, beginning at 10 am CEST

31, beginning at 10 am CEST Finals – Sunday, September 1, beginning at 4 pm CEST

In addition to watching all the action live from the SAP Arena, fans in attendance will have an opportunity to participate in activities, check out sponsor booths, and purchase exclusive merchandise only available at the Split 2 Playoffs. There will also be a photobooth, claw machines, a dozen freeplay stations, fan art display, and a Nessie treasure hunt. On Sunday ahead of the Match Point Finals, the ALGS will host its first-ever tailgate for the community to come together, meet some of their favorite Apex Legends players, and play some games in celebration of the Split 2 Playoffs. Additionally, creators will compete on the main stage before the show begins on Sunday in Straight Shot, a game mode coming back for Season 22.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!