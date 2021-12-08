Astroneer Will Be Released On Nintendo Switch This January

System Era Softworks announced this morning that Astroneer will be coming to the Nintendo Switch as it will drop in January. This version of the game is being called "the complete experience" by the team as it will include the brand-new Xenobiology update that introduces mysterious creatures and new adventures. A lof to eh mechanics and controllers of the game has essentially been thoroughly reworked to give Switch players an easy and unique experience compared to other versions, with support for pro controllers and local Switch-to-Switch gameplay. You can see what it will all ook like in the two new videos below as the game will be released on January 13th.

Astroneer is set during the 25th century's Intergalactic Age of Discovery, where Astroneers explore the frontiers of outer space, risking their lives in harsh environments to unearth rare discoveries and unlock the mysteries of the universe. Players can work together to build custom bases and vehicles and use terrain to create anything they can imagine. A player's creativity and ingenuity are the key to thriving on exciting planetary adventures!

In this space sandbox adventure, players can work together to build custom bases above or below ground, create vehicles to explore a vast solar system, and use terrain to create anything they can imagine. A player's creativity and ingenuity are the key to thriving on exciting planetary adventures! In Astroneer you can: Our vast solar system includes 7 wondrous planets that players can travel between and explore every inch of, from the entire spherical surface, through treacherous layers of caves, all the way down to the mysterious core.

Each of those planets has unique and challenging surface and cave biomes that offer a multitude of challenges for players on their journey. Items that Astroneers craft and find in the world can all be snapped and connected together to create unique creations for any situation. Customize and decorate your bases, vehicles, and Astroneer. Astroneer is better with friends. Group up with other players and work together to create massive industrial bases or to create fun games in the extensive creative sandbox.