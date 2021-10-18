Apex Legends Releases A New Trailer For Next Legend: Ash

Respawn Entertainment has released a new trailer for Apex Legends to show off the next upcoming legend for the game known as Ash. Ash is actually a bit of a familiar face to those who have been playing the Titanfall series of games, including the battle royale which will be getting its next season at the start of November. Ash essentially used to be Dr. Ashleigh Reid, but this version of her barely has her personality as is far more killing machine. The new character will be added to the roster in the next expansion they're simply calling Escape, which will bring about some changes and new additions, like the latest weapon in the C.A.R. SMG that will be great for those looking to mow someone down in a hurry (but we're guessing will be lacking on the reload). You can check out a trailer for Ash below as the next season starts on November 2nd, 2021.

Ash's problems are all in her head…but that's the most dangerous place they could be. Who is Ash, and who is Leigh? Apex Legends: Escape will introduce a variety of new game changing updates that will shake up the competition of the Apex Games. Legends beware, a storm is brewing. The next major update to Apex Legends will introduce a familiar face as the game's newest Legend: Ash. More than just the overseer of Arenas, and now, fully rebuilt, Ash is a simulacrum made from the woman who once was Dr. Ashleigh Reid. A trace of Leigh still remains within Ash, igniting its own connections to another Doctor in the Arena. Ash is done just overseeing the games: she's ready to win them and prove she's the Apex Predator. No matter how beautiful it seems, every corner of the Outlands is a dangerous place. You'd be wise to remember that.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Apex Legends | Stories from the Outlands – "Ashes to Ash" (https://youtu.be/RY6j8RzpI5U)