Apex Legends Reveals Celestial Sunrise Collection Event In what is basically their Lunar New Year event, Respawn Entertainment will launch Celestial Sunrise in Apex Legends next week.

Respawn Entertainment revealed a new event for Apex Legends as they launch the Celestial Sunrise collection event next week. The event will run from January 24th until February 7th, bringing with it a new LTM Hardcore Royale mode that will blitz you with challenges and put your skills to extreme tests. Along with the usual smattering of cosmetics to pick up that will only be here for the next few weeks, including the Jadeite Retribution Reactive Peacekeeper Skin. We got more details for you below before it launches on Tuesday.

HARDCORE ROYALE

It's time to bring your A-Game to the ultimate test of the Apex Games. Hardcore Royale is much like Trios, but with some fun changes that will make information sharing amongst your squad critical. Make sure to count your shots, and always keep the Ring in mind. Let's break down what to expect when you drop. Armor is restricted to white armor only, and can't be upgraded through dealing damage, crafting, or looting. While this makes it easier to take down your enemies, keep in mind you'll be just as vulnerable. Helmets have also been removed making headshots more lethal/rewarding. Pick your fights carefully, Legend. Or it could all be over in the blink of an eye. Additional gameplay changes for Hardcore Royale are listed below.

Hardcore Royale Changes:

Limited HUD

White Armor Only

No Helmets

Armor doesn't spawn in Deathboxes (No Armor Swapping)

Ring starts at max Damage

Like Ranked, Hardcore Royale will be LIMITED to Accounts Level 20 and above. So be sure to level up your account before it drops to get in on the intense action. Hardcore Royale will not be a takeover, meaning regular trios will still be available during its run. Two more Limited Time Modes will be coming to the Apex Games after the Collection event!

APEX LEGENDS: CELESTIAL SUNRISE COLLECTION EVENT ITEMS

Players can see themselves in a whole new light with the chance to unlock 24 limited-time cosmetics, including Legendary skins for Octane, Pathfinder, Caustic, Ash, and more. Additional items can be earned with the event's rewards track, and players who unlock all 24 cosmetics before the event is over will receive "Jadeite Retribution," a new Reactive Peacekeeper Skin. Unlock 24 enchanting limited-time cosmetics, with Legendary skins for Octane, Pathfinder, Caustic, Ash, and more! All 24 items will be available in exchange for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals and in Celestial Sunrise Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event.