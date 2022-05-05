Apex Legends: Saviors Finally Dives Into New Character Newcastle

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have finally released new details about the new character coming to Apex Legends: Saviors. Up until today, we haven't really had a lot to hear about the character and his backstory, let alone what abilities he'll be bringing to the game. That thankfully changes a little today s the team has come up with a new trailer showcasing what this latest character can do on the battlefield. The most impressive feature, to us at least, is the mobile tactical shield which can be deployed and carried into combat, as well as used to help save a teammate in the heat of battle. Enjoy the latest trailer and info below as Season 13 will be launched on May 10th, 2022.

Protector of the weak and the champion of Harris Valley, the heroic Newcastle makes his debut in Apex Legends: Saviors, but few know the man behind the mask. As a defender of his small town, Newcastle has developed a defensive playstyle, but his entry into the Apex Games will mark his most difficult challenge yet in keeping the people of Harris Valley safe. Newcastle becomes the 21st Legend next week with the launch of Apex Legends: Saviors, and his abilities show why sometimes the best offense is a good defense: Passive – Retrieve the Wounded: Using his wrist-mounted Revive Shield, Newcastle can protect himself and his companion from incoming fire while he revives and pulls his ally to safety.

Using his wrist-mounted Revive Shield, Newcastle can protect himself and his companion from incoming fire while he revives and pulls his ally to safety. Tactical – Mobile Shield: Newcastle creates a hovering energy shield that adapts to the ever changing combat fronts of the battlefield, whether it's advancing the line, covering a retreat or turning the shield to guard against a sudden flank.

Newcastle creates a hovering energy shield that adapts to the ever changing combat fronts of the battlefield, whether it's advancing the line, covering a retreat or turning the shield to guard against a sudden flank. Ultimate – Castle Wall: Drawing his signature shield from his back, Newcastle leaps into action and slams the shield to the ground activating the construction of a massive fortress.