Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Adds More 6th Anniversary Units

Square Enix has added more content to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius for its 6th Anniversary as a new global unit arrives in the game. The company has officially added Samurai Chizuru to the game as a new unit for the current campaign period, which also includes a chance for you to obtain up to 4000 Lapis and other rewards just by logging in. You can read more about the update below that will be around for the next few weeks.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius – 6th Anniversary Login Bonus II

From now through August 3, 2022 (PDT), players can log in during the campaign period to obtain up to 4000 Lapis and amazing rewards including NV Fragment Select Ticket (6th Anniversary), Super Trust Moogle Exchange Ticket and more!

Global Original Unit

Samurai Chizuru was voted as the number 1 unit by the community during the FFBE Unit Popularity Poll 2022! Players now have the chance to obtain Chizuru via summon. Samurai Chizuru Standard Form Samurai Chizuru Brave Shift From

Awaken Samurai Chizuru (NV) to obtain her Vision Card: "A Happy Family"

Players can also obtain Samurai Chizuru (NV)'s Vision Card as an EX Awakening Reward. By awakening Samurai Chizuru (NV) to EX+1 and EX+3, they can obtain the Vision Card "A Happy Family".

Samurai Chizuru Step-Up Summon & Vision Card "Lone Swordsman"

From now through August 3, 2022 (PDT) not only is Samurai Chizuru included in the pool to summon at a higher rate, players can also obtain an NV unit guaranteed on Step 4, 5, and 6 from the Samurai Chizuru Step-Up Summon. In addition, by performing this Step-up Summon to Step 6, players have the chance to obtain the 6th Anniversary Original Vision Card "Lone Swordsman", illustrated by Toshitaka Matsuda, who has worked on titles such as Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy XIII. Players can obtain an Exchange Ticket (Lone Swordsman) x1 to exchange for the Vision Card.

Clash Of Wills: Manticore of Unknown Origin

From now through August 4, 2022 (PDT), the Clash of Wills event will be available where players can challenge and obtain rewards such as, Lapis,1/10 NV Summon Ticket, STMR Exchange Ticket and more. Clash of Wills is a battle event where the boss is set to Level 99 and utilizes the Moral system. Players must clear different levels of the event.