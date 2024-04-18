Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: APICO, TNgineers

APICO Announces 4.0 Update Arriving In Late May

Whitethorn Games has revealed a new update for APICO is on the way for both PC and Nintendo Switch, bringing 4.0 on late May.

Indie game developer TNgineers and publisher Whitethorn Games announced a new update is coming to APICO, as version 4.0 will arrive for PC and Nintendo Switch. The new update is being called A Hive of Industry, and it will introduce a new set of features for you to buzz about. These include a new automation system, several new seasonal events, an all-new set of craftable materials, and one big facet that we're sure people will freak out about: pets! (But will you be able to pet them?) We have more info and a teaser here, as the content will arrive on May 20.

APICO Update 4.0: A Hive of Industry

Automation Machines: Craft the Auto-sawmill, Auto-centrifuge, and Auto-squeezer, along with eight new automation machines — Hoppers, Shredders, Loggers, Pickers, Sprinklers, Condensers, Ploppers, and Shippers — on your new Crystal Workbench, which can be purchased from Bobbee, to bring your thriving industry to new heights.

Craft the Auto-sawmill, Auto-centrifuge, and Auto-squeezer, along with eight new automation machines — Hoppers, Shredders, Loggers, Pickers, Sprinklers, Condensers, Ploppers, and Shippers — on your new Crystal Workbench, which can be purchased from Bobbee, to bring your thriving industry to new heights. New Resource — Honeycore Crystals: Use the newly-added resonance meter and engage in its new mini-game to seek out different sounds throughout the various environments that will help you locate six different types of crystals. Melt them down in the forge and craft new crystal items, including Crystal chests, the Crystal axe, hammer, shovel, and more.

Use the newly-added resonance meter and engage in its new mini-game to seek out different sounds throughout the various environments that will help you locate six different types of crystals. Melt them down in the forge and craft new crystal items, including Crystal chests, the Crystal axe, hammer, shovel, and more. Pets: Choose from 16 different adorable little companions to accompany you on your expeditions, including your very own tiny dinosaur!

Choose from 16 different adorable little companions to accompany you on your expeditions, including your very own tiny dinosaur! New Seasonal Events: Celebrate Hivemas, active during the month of December, and Hallowbeen, active during the month of October, in the world of APICO with the NPCs! Each event brings new decor, new paints, and secret easter egg items for you to enjoy. There's no need to bee patient waiting for each event, as you'll be able to toggle each event in the settings menu!

Celebrate Hivemas, active during the month of December, and Hallowbeen, active during the month of October, in the world of APICO with the NPCs! Each event brings new decor, new paints, and secret easter egg items for you to enjoy. There's no need to bee patient waiting for each event, as you'll be able to toggle each event in the settings menu! …And so much more: TNgineers have added ten new quests, new decor, paints, new environmental events, and of course, new bees and pollinators! There's also a new 100% completion surprise that the most dedicated beekeepers can uncover through the Hive Mother's door.

