Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike in December 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ghost & Psychic-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike in December 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in December 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $512.06 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $235.50 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $101.32 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $49.18 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $43.99 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $43.85 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $20.46 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $17.53 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $15.23 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $8.49

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare has jumped by over $200 this month alone. In a month of big jumps for cards like Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and Giratina V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike's Gengar chase card has seen the biggest jump.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

