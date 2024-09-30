Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

Apocalypse: The Beginning Hits The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has a new event available with new content today, as Apocalypse: The Beginning has arrived

Article Summary New event "Apocalypse: The Beginning" arrives in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross.

Experience the story of Four Knights of the Apocalypse with new hero Percival added to the roster.

Participate in special events and pick-up draws to earn exclusive SSR heroes and rewards.

Enjoy the new minigame "Percival's Adventure" for rewards like Holy Relic Material Boxes and more.

Netmarble released a new update today for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, as a new event hits the game called Apocalypse: The Beginning. The event and content tied to it invites you to experience the story of [Four Knights of the Apocalypse]. Brackets and all, which really makes no sense why it's been added to the descriptor, but we've discovered a lot of these updates have become confusing over time. This one at least provides a new hero, limited-time events, and more. We have the full rundown as the update is now live!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross – Apocalypse: The Beginning

Starting today, the first chapter of [Four Knights of the Apocalypse] is available, giving players the chance to enjoy the story of Percival taking on his journey and earning the [Four Knights of the Apocalypse] Artifacts upon clearing the chapter. In addition, players can add [Unknown Power] Little Hero Percival to the roster of playable characters. Additionally, players can enjoy a new minigame, 'Percival's Adventure', in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. Players will break blocks to increase scores and receive rewards based on cumulative scores and stages they have reached. The minigame rewards include a Hraesvelgr Holy Relic Material Box, an Eikthyrnir Holy Relic Material Box, a Skoll & Hati Holy Relic Material Box, [Four Knights of the Apocalypse] Artifacts, and more.

[Four Knights of the Apocalypse] Special Pick-Up Draw: Offers players a chance to obtain [Unknown power] Little Hero Percival, guaranteed at 600 mileage. SSR heroes, including [Future of Liones] Prince Tristan and [Sweet Jelly] New Wings King, are also guaranteed 300 mileage.

Offers players a chance to obtain [Unknown power] Little Hero Percival, guaranteed at 600 mileage. SSR heroes, including [Future of Liones] Prince Tristan and [Sweet Jelly] New Wings King, are also guaranteed 300 mileage. 'Apocalypse: The beginning' Special Pick-Up Draw: Gives the opportunity to earn an SSR hero at UR 90 level, including "Assault Mode" Berserk Meliodas, [Invincible Avatar] Escanor "The One", [Immortal's Return] Purgatory Ban, and more.

Gives the opportunity to earn an SSR hero at UR 90 level, including "Assault Mode" Berserk Meliodas, [Invincible Avatar] Escanor "The One", [Immortal's Return] Purgatory Ban, and more. 'Apocalypse: The Beginning' Check-in Event: Provides a total of 40 'Apocalypse: The Beginning' Tickets and 7 Special Tickets for those who log in to the game during the event period, allowing players to summon heroes up to 440 times and get up to 7 SSR heroes.

Come on out! Mini Percival! Special Event: Players can earn a maximum of 300 Diamonds, 5 Super Awakening Coins, 10 Equipment Engraving Stones, an Apocalypse: The Beginning Special Ticket, and more. Additional rewards, such as an SSR Evolution Pendant and Super Awakening Coins, will be provided based on the accumulated summons.

