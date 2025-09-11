Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Ara: History Untold, Oxide Games, Stardock Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios

Ara: History Untold Launches Version 2.0 With New Content

Ara: History Untold has released a new update, as players have a ton of new options as part of the launch of Version 2.0 out now

Article Summary Ara: History Untold Version 2.0 launches with new Culture and Influence systems for deeper strategy.

Every nation gains unique historical units and redesigned leaders for expanded replayability and tactics.

Revolutions Update adds the Agitator unit, enabling ideological conquest and dynamic territory claims.

Major performance boosts, UI upgrades, smarter AI, and streamlined resource management enhance gameplay.

Stardock Entertainment and Oxide Games, in partnership with Xbox Game Studios, have upgraded Ara: History Untold to Version 2.0. A lot of what you see here has been based on player feedback, as the team went to great lengths to improve several aspects while adding new content. Such as the new Agitator Unit, the Per-Nations Unit, a redesign of the leaders, new Culture and Influence systems, and more. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

Ara: History Untold – Version 2.0

Informed by community feedback, the Revolutions Update adds a new Culture and Influence System, gives each nation its own unique unit, gives greater player control while simultaneously reducing micromanagement, improves performance, includes a major AI revamp, and much more.

Culture & Influence Systems: Cities gain a new quality of life category called Culture. Culture generates Influence, a new currency used to acquire cultural traits and expand territory through claims. This creates meaningful alternatives to military expansion.

Agitator Unit: Introduced with the Revolutions technology at the end of the Renaissance, Agitators can be sent into adjacent foreign regions to stir rebellion and, through Influence, bring those territories into your nation. This unlocks a second form of conquest in Act II: ideological subversion.

Per-Nation Units: Every civilization now commands unique historical forces, from Mongol Horse Archers to Japanese Samurai, adding tactical depth and flavor.

Leader Redesigns: Every leader has been reimagined with unique mechanics, traits, and abilities, ensuring more replayability and personality-driven diplomacy.

Priority & Quota Crafting System: Micromanaged production queues are replaced with smarter stockpile and priority controls, freeing players to focus on high-level strategy.

Adaptive AI: A more dynamic and personality-driven AI responds to player performance, making diplomacy, warfare, and resource management more challenging and believable.

Map Generation Overhaul: Realistic natural resource clustering plus new exclusivity rules modeling historical trade and competition.

High DPI UI & Visual Update: A sharper, scalable UI built for modern displays, with new accessibility and customization options.

Performance Boosts: Major engine optimizations deliver faster turns, smoother framerates, and reduced CPU usage.

