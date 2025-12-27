Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ARC Raiders, Embark Studios

ARC Raiders Dropped The Cold Snap Update For The Holidays

ARC Raiders was given a new update before we hit the holidays, as the Cold Snap provided a couple events and new additions headed into 2026

Indie game developer and publisher Embark Studios has a new update out now for ARC Raiders, as the game has entered a Cold Snap. The update adds a ton of new content to the title such as new gear, weather patterns, a Raider Deck expansions, events to take part in, and more. We have the full details below as the content will be available through mid-January 2026.

ARC Raiders – Cold Snap

Snowstorms sweep across Speranza as winter conditions take hold of multiple raid locations. Snowfall reduces visibility, lakes freeze over, and the open surface becomes more dangerous than ever — turning every raid into a high-stakes survival run.

Cold, harsh weather introduces new risks for raiders who remain outdoors too long. Players must watch out for frostbite, a creeping condition that slowly drains their health bar. Shelter Mechanics: To prevent frostbite, raiders will need to adapt their tactics as the cold gradually seeps into their bones. Raiders must rethink their loadouts, ensuring they can heal themselves or their teammates and plan their extractions with care, finding shelter if needed.

Visual Overhaul: Frost buildup, frozen lakes, snow accumulation and more across Dam Battlegrounds, Buried City, Spaceport and The Blue Gate maps.

The Cold Snap will include limited-time events and elements, running from Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. CET until Tuesday, January 13, 2026 10:30 a.m. CET, being the second free content update since ARC Raiders' launch.

Raider Deck Expansion

Cold Snap also introduces the second Raider Deck, now included for free to all players who've purchased either edition of the game. The Goalie Raider Deck will be available for free starting Friday, December 26, providing a wealth of content and rewards to players. This Raider Deck will be permanently accessible to players without any time restrictions. This new deck will offer:

New items and feats for players to complete, offering rewards such as Raider tokens, cosmetic items and more.

Includes a hockey-inspired Raider outfit in several color variants, along with a hockey stick Raider tool.

Surviving the Freeze

During Cold Snap, players can discover seasonal items and complete two winter-themed challenges tied to the new map conditions, earning rewards such as:

Flickering Flames Event — An act of endurance and patience that tests Raiders' survival skills during the Cold Snap. Raiders can unlock rewards across 25 levels, including new gear, customizations elements and Raider Tokens by earning Merits, which are automatically gained from XP in rounds. To activate the event, Raiders must have played five rounds of the game.

Candleberry Banquet Project — A new project that brings Raiders together to feel the fragile warmth that shines through the frigid cold. Raiders can earn rewards by scavenging unique items topside and collecting Candleberries. It features 5 stages, each revealing a new scene on the banquet table. Completing stages grants rewards such as cosmetic items, Raider Tokens and Merits, with Merits contributing progress in the Flickering Flames event.

The Flickering Flames and Candleberry Banquet events will be available from Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. CET until Tuesday, January 13, 2026 10:30 a.m. CET.

Expedition Project Raider: Seasonal Reset

The Expedition Project will provide Raiders with an opportunity to undergo a reset, bringing a new raider and a new story for the player. This optional reset is unlocked by collecting key materials to build a Caravan for the existing Raider then signing up for the departure during the Expedition window. By departing, players will reset their character progress for a new ARC Raiders journey with exclusive buffs, advantages and rewards that carry over.

