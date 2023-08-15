Posted in: Arcade, Arcade1Up, Game Hardware, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arcade Machine, Big Buck Hunter

Arcade1Up Reveals Big Buck Hunter Deluxe Arcade Machine

Those of you who love the Big Buck Hunter are in luck, as Arcade1Up will be releasing a deluxe cabinet for the title with multiple games.

Arcade1Up has revealed its next major arcade cabinet on the way, as players will soon be able to get the Big Buck Hunter Deluxe Arcade Machine. This is basically the first time the series has been offered for home purchase beyond collectors going out and buying the original cabinets directly from the dealers, as the only way you could ever play any of the games in the series was to head to an arcade or a bar in-person. This is a near-perfect recreation of that famous cabinet with two-player shotguns and the ability to do four-player competitions, shrunk down to easily fit inside your home without taking up a ton of space. What's more, you're getting five games in a single cabinet, as they're bringing the bulk of the series to one cabinet. The machine is currently up for pre-order with Best Buy for $600, set to be released in the Fall. We have more info and a couple trailers for you below.

"Experience the thrill of the hunt at home with the Big Buck Hunter Pro Deluxe Arcade Machine from Arcade1Up! This 1-4 player cabinet includes two pump action rifles with SINDEN light gun technology for an authentic shooting experience. With real feel controls and a 17" color BOE screen, you'll be immersed in the excitement. Choose from multiple game modes and levels, ensuring endless challenges. Durable and easy to assemble, this deluxe arcade machine guarantees hours of family fun."

"With pump action rifles equipped with SINDEN light-gun technology, the new Deluxe arcade machine offers realistic, fast-paced gameplay. Featuring real feel arcade-style controls and multiple game modes and levels, seasoned pros and beginners alike will enjoy hours of entertainment. The machine will include four games – Big Buck Hunter Pro, Big Buck Safari, Big Buck Hunter Pro Open Season, and Big Buck Safari Outback – and up to four players will be able to join in on the action."

