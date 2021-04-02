Spring Comes To Pokémon Masters EX With "Pasio Eggsplorers"

DeNA Co., Ltd., has announced, in partnership with The Pokémon Company International, their slate of Spring 2021 content and events in Pokémon Masters EX including the new "Pasio Eggsplorers" event. Let's dig into the details.

The new additions in Pokémon Masters EX for Spring 2021 include:

New sync pairs: Special versions of the Burgh & Togepi and May & Lopunny pairs in Spring-themed outfits will be available, with Togepi able to use Metronome and Lopunny having the ability to change attacks from Normal-type to Fighting-type after using its sync move in combat. These are available starting now and running until April 15th at 10:59 PM Pacific Time in the sync pair spotlight scout.

Pasio Eggsplorers Story Event: Running now until April 15tth at 10:59 PM Pacific, this one will be available to those who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. In this event, Burgh and May will go on an egg hunt around Pasio, wherein players can earn rewards by collecting and exchanging eggs themed after the Pokémon Togepi, Buneary, Torchic, and Lucario. Players that participate can receive up to 1,600 Gems, which will enable them to add up to five sync pairs to their teams.

Kalos Champion Diantha and her partner Pokémon Gardevoir are be available in the sync pair spotlight scout from now until April 21st at 10:59 p.m Pacific Time with attacks including Moonblast and Dazzling Gleam. Gardevoir can evolve into Mega Gardevoir during battle.

Latias will be available in the Legendary Arena for players to battle alongside of Flygon (the ultimate evolution of Trapinch) and Alakazam (the ultimate evolution of Abra). This will run from now until April 13th at 10:59 PM Pacific in Pokémon Masters EX.

Iris & Hydreigon and Alder & Volcarona will be in the Champion Stadium, where players can battle the Elite Four and Champions from various regions, mirroring the climax of the original main series games. It's Unova time, with the Elite Four switching to Grimsley & Liepard, Marshal & Conkeldurr, Shauntal & Chandelure, and Caitlin & Reuniclus. The Unova Challenge will run from April 4th at 11:00 PM Pacific through May 2nd at 10:59 PM Pacific and, depending on which week the player engages in battle, either Iris or Alder will be the Champion encounter.