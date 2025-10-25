Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arcane Eats, Skystone Games, Wonderbelly Games

Arcane Eats Will Launch a Free Steam Demo Next Week

Hey ready to put your magical food cooking skills to the test, as Arcane Eats will have a free demo out on Steam next month

Article Summary Arcane Eats is launching a free Steam demo on November 4, 2025, with hours of magical cooking gameplay.

Mix deck-building and cooking as you craft magical meals to satisfy hungry, quirky customers in your restaurant.

Upgrade your menu, recruit kitchen staff, and impress legendary chefs to achieve a coveted 3 Mythril Star rating.

Enjoy endless replayability with hundreds of cards, unique challenges, and surprises in every restaurant run.

Indie game developer Wonderbelly Games and publisher Skystone Games have revealed that Arcane Eats will be getting a free demo next month. One of the few we see wasn't a part of a major fest, the demo will give you a couple hours of gameplay to try out the magic food creation game, where the best of sorcery and culinary arts come together in an effort to feed your hungry customers. Enjoy the trailer as the game's demo will arrive on November 4, 2025.

Arcane Eats

In Arcane Eats, the best deck-building mechanics get spiced up by cooking elements to add a new depth of flavor and strategy! Every turn is a strategic puzzle as you balance your energy and ingredient cook times, and try to keep your cool in the face of customer whims and whining. Craft your own cuisine deck from hundreds of mythic ingredients, magical kitchen tools, and culinary spells. Then invite your customers to sit at the chef's table as you cook up an adventurous meal full of juicy combos with the cards you have at hand. Flame broil some Red Dragon Ribs, forge golden delights in the Dwarven Deep Fryer, and draw a salt circle to perform the Happy Hour Ritual. No recipes required!

Running a restaurant is hard – you'll have to satisfy hangry customers, balance the books, and keep the health & purity inspector at bay. Improve your menu by shopping in town and recruit a crew of waitstaff and sous chefs to optimize your kitchen. If you can impress legendary chefs like Guy Fairy, Wolfman Puck, and the formidable Gorgon Ramsey, you may finally achieve a coveted 3 Mythril Star rating. Each guild has their own unique cards and style of play. Fire up hearty meals with the Hearth, weave elemental spices with the Grove, and master mise-en-place with the Order – but watch out, you may find yourself tempted to open the forbidden Gastronomicon.

There's endless replayability with hundreds of cards, staff, upgrades, and unexpected phone calls making each restaurant run unique. Along the way, you'll get to know the flavorful regulars. If you can learn how to satisfy each one's special tastes, you'll unlock new possibilities in town. And as your restaurant successes grow, you can ring the ancient Dinner Bell to add new challenges – but expect to draw the attention of The Hunger… Never forget, the path to a demon's heart is through their stomach!

