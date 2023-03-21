Daedalic Entertainment Announces New Horror Game Edge Of Sanity Edge Of Sanity is an all-new survival horror adventure game revealed this week, set in Alaska during the cold war.

Daedalic Entertainment and developer Vixa Games revealed their latest game on the way as they announced Edge Of Sanity. This particular game is a survival horror adventure title that will throw you into the middle of the Alaskan wilderness during the Cold War. You will take on a number of expeditions and explore the unexplainable landscape while attempting not to lose your sanity. Which is going to be rough with all sorts of Lovecraftian beasts hiding in this winter-clad valley. Enjoy the info and trailer below as we wait to see when the game will come out.

"Edge Of Sanity is a survival horror adventure with unique 2D art and an intense atmosphere, inspired by H.P. Lovecraft and set in the unforgiving wilderness of Alaska during the Cold War. Each day, you need to provide food and supplies to survive another night in your camp. During story-rich expeditions, you will encounter local cultists and monsters hiding in dark corners around a remote mountain valley. Use anything you find to stand a chance against powerful enemies, uncover secrets of the mysterious Thurul Stone, and unveil a tragic story of missing scientists. Find a trace of local cults, face horrific monsters, and explore the unexplainable. Welcome to Alaska during the Cold War, full of people losing their sanity and beasts inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, a place where each dramatic event leaves a permanent mark on your brain."

"Even in the most hostile environment, you need a place to rest and plan your future expeditions. Find and assign remaining survivors, and send them out on missions to find food, water, or other survivors. But don't let your guard down – with people being on the edge, anything can happen. You were part of a resupply group helping scientists working in the field lab. Without any trace of humanity on site, you stumble upon the monsters, and during the escape, your group splits up. You were lucky enough to make it out alive and set up a provisional camp to plan your future expeditions to find out what happened. Learn your enemies weaknesses, impair their senses, manage resources and make use of crafting abilities and the surrounding to survive against the powerful monstrosities. Whenever you are out of options, you can try fighting using your ax, but be prepared for a lethal ending."