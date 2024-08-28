Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Argonaut Games, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos

Argonaut Games Announces Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Remaster

Argonaut Games have announced a return after two decaeds, as they are now working on a remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos

Article Summary Argonaut Games announces a remaster of the 1997 classic Croc: Legend of the Gobbos.

The remaster features enhanced HD graphics, updated controls, and nostalgic gameplay.

The Crocipedia offers a digital museum with development assets, concept art, and interviews.

Argonaut Games' revival is led by Gary Sheinwald and Mike Arkin with input from founder Jez San.

Argonaut Games announced two major items today: their return from a two-decade hiatus and their work to remaster Croc: Legend of the Gobbos. The team released screenshots and a new trailer, along with info this morning (which we have for you here) detailing their plans to remaster the 1997 platformer. While innovative at the time, it really just got lost in the shuffle of being in an age of other better 3D platformers that gained popularity faster. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to see when it will be released.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos

Beginning with a console and PC remaster of Croc Legend of the Gobbos, Argonaut's 1997 multi-million-selling hit features Croc, a lovable crocodile who embarks on a quest to rescue the Gobbos from the clutches of the evil Baron Dante. The game's charm and creativity made it an instant classic, and the remaster promises to bring the beloved game to a new generation of gamers with enhanced HD graphics, updated modern control mechanics, and a nostalgic, fun, and authentic gameplay experience that will be sure to ignite the imagination of players and remind them why they fell in love with video games in the first place. Additionally, retro-gaming fans will be excited to learn that the remaster includes the Crocipedia, an extensive and meticulously curated digital museum containing long-lost development assets such as game design documents, concept art, animation tests, team member interviews, and much more.

Gary Sheinwald, Co-CEO of Argonaut Games, expressed his excitement about the future: "I worked closely with Jez on the design and production of Starglider, Argonaut's first big hit back in 1986, so to take up the mantle of relaunching Argonaut Games nearly four decades later brings me full circle, and we have further exciting announcements in the pipeline in the coming months."

"We wanted to honor the original game's legacy while introducing it to a new audience," said Mike Arkin, Argonaut Games Co-CEO. "The HD remaster allows us to do just that. It's been a labor of love for our team, and we can't wait to share it with players on all the current consoles and PC later this year."

Jez San OBE, who originally founded the then-named Argonaut Software Ltd in 1982, expressed his enthusiasm about the revival: "I'm thrilled to see the Argonaut name back after twenty years away. Argonaut was always about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming. I'm excited to see how the relaunched Argonaut Games builds on that legacy, starting with the Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster."

Baron Dante, the diabolical sorcerer and marauder of Gobbo Valley, proclaimed, "Twenty-seven long years ago, that little green crocodile thwarted my plan to usurp King Rufus and imprison the Gobbos. Thanks to Argonaut Games, I have been given a do-over, and this time I shall prevail!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!