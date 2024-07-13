Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials Adds New Mobster Killer Franco Barbi

The Outlast Trials has launched a new update called Project Lupara, and with it comes a new mobster killer named Franco Barbi.

New map "The Docks," adds chilling challenges and deadly puzzles to conquer.

Survive escalating horrors in the rogue-lite game mode, Escalation Therapy.

Daily & Weekly tasks plus a time-limited Bambino Special Event amp up the thrill.

Red Barrels has released a new update for The Outlast Trials, the first major upgrade since launch, which comes with a brand new killer. You're getting a mobster killer in Franco Barbi, who is just ruthless and relentless to the core. You're also getting a new villain, a new map, a new game mode, a new player ability, multiple new Trials, new MK-Challenges, fresh difficulty options for players, overhauls to matchmaking, menu UI, daily and weekly tasks, and a new in-game economy. That's a lot, and we have dev notes for you below about most of that, along with a trailer showing off the new killer.

The Outlast Trials – Franco "Il Bambino" Barbi

The perverse son of New Orleans mafia don Salvatore Barbi. Franco is driven by craven entitlement, greed, and psychosexual violence fueled by his impotence and insecurities, a freakish 'big baby' obsessed with his 'Pacifier'; the titular boom stick he sucks on when he's not using it to blow someone to smithereens.

New Map: "The Docks"

Enter "The Docks," Franco's drug manufacturing domain from which he infantilizes the world, dragging weak and powerful alike to his level. Solve its deadly puzzles and escape Franco's tantrums to escape alive.

New Trials & MK-Challenges

Poison the Medicine: Reagents will come face-to-face with Franco in the new story Trial, "Poison the Medicine", which will transport players to "The Docks," a brand-new map and Barbi's home turf.

Reagents will come face-to-face with Franco in the new story Trial, "Poison the Medicine", which will transport players to "The Docks," a brand-new map and Barbi's home turf. Mansion Escape: Return to the final Trial, Farewell Mansion, for a completely new experience; Mansion Escapes now evolves in difficulty as you release Reagents. Witness an all-new Ending when you succeed.

Return to the final Trial, Farewell Mansion, for a completely new experience; Mansion Escapes now evolves in difficulty as you release Reagents. Witness an all-new Ending when you succeed. Fuel the Release: Justice requires power, and power requires fuel. Carry the fuel, power the court, and secure your liberty.

Justice requires power, and power requires fuel. Carry the fuel, power the court, and secure your liberty. Teach the Police Officer: Defining laws creates crime; replace the precinct's training film with Murkoff's reels and make future crimes your own.

New Game Mode: Escalation Therapy

Reagents partake in a new rogue-lite game mode pitting them against a never-ending series of randomized Trials with variators until they succumb to a Permadeath and begin anew. Reagents will begin with nothing and build their loadouts from Murkoff's limited selection of upgrades. The longer you can survive, the bigger the reward.

New Player Ability: The Barricade

This Rig can be used to block paths, giving Reagents the time needed to complete their objectives while pursuers are forced to bash their way through or take the long way around.

Introduction of Difficulty Options

Players can choose from four difficult settings: Introductory, Standard, Intense, and Psychosurgery.

New Lobby Mini-Game: Stroop Effect Test

The stroop effect is the delayed reaction time people have when viewing conflicting stimuli; the Stroop Effect Test asks participants to correctly select the colour of a word, where the word spells the name of a different colour. For example, the word RED written in blue text, or the word BLUE written in yellow text.

Introduction of Daily & Weekly Tasks

Accomplishing tasks gives Reagents a sense of pride, and earns them various rewards.

Introduction of Catalogs

Behavioral Attire shapes your persona on the path to rebirth. Complete tasks. Earn Stamps. Become a better you. Standard Catalog "A New You": A collection of previously available and new cosmetics. First Deluxe Catalog "Project Lupara": A collection of brand new cosmetics to go along with this update.

New Limited Time Event

The Bambino Special Event will run for the first four weeks following the update. Franco Barbi appears in certain Trials and MK-Challenges, alongside Mother Gooseberry or Sergeant Coyle, and in Trials and MK-Challenges set in The Docks map. The event will have two parts (each split into two weeks) where Franco will appear in different Trials.

