Among Us VR Reveals New Trailer During UploadVR's Summer Showcase

Schell Games, Robot Teddy, and Innersloth revealed more info about Among Us VR as they are preparing to release it in late 2022 for the holidays. The trailer is short and to the point, as you're given what is a day in the life of being an astronaut aboard The Skeld in a fully rendered VR ecosystem. You watch as a normal crewmember continues to finish their tasks and get the ship running before everyone dies, while constantly getting odd looks that you might indeed be the killer. You can enjoy the trailer below as we have more info from the teams involved with bringing the VR version to life.

Developed from the ground up as a stand-alone experience, Among Us VR provides players with immersive, 360° gameplay full of the beloved features and mechanics found in the original award-winning Among Us . Amidst teamwork and betrayal, crewmates must complete tasks as they wander the Skeld II and keep an eye (or ear) out for the Impostor. At launch, the VR version of the award-winning multiplayer game will include:

"We've enjoyed working with Schell Games to recreate Among Us for virtual reality platforms," said Victoria Tran, Community Director for Innersloth. "Whether it's the ability for Crewmates to high-five each other in-game to interacting with tasks around the Skeld, Among Us VR builds upon the features in the original game in all the right ways. We can't wait for the community to experience it!"

"Working with Innersloth and Robot Teddy to bring Among Us to virtual reality platforms has been an incredible experience," said CEO Jesse Schell. "Creating a game from scratch within the existing structure of the Among Us universe led to many creative solutions throughout the development process. We are grateful our partners are willing to entertain new ideas and tweak existing concepts to fine-tune the game for VR platforms."

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the way our teams have come together to create a brand new experience for the Among Us community," said Ranjani Natarajan, Director of Robot Teddy. "We're recognizing an increasing demand for social, multiplayer games, and we are excited to contribute to the growth of the VR Industry with Among Us VR."